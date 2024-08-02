 Skip to main content
Andy Murray shares epic social media post after the last match of his career

August 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
Andy Murray holds up his racquet

Jul 6, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Andy Murray (GBR) reacts to a point during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) on day four at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Murray shared an epic post on social media post on Thursday after his professional career came to an end.

Murray and his doubles partner Dan Evans lost 6-2, 6-4 to Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the third round of the men’s doubles event at the Paris Olympics.

Murray had said prior to the event that the Olympics would be his last professional competition before he retires.

Following his career-ending loss, Murray shared a great post on his X account.

“Never even liked tennis anyway,” Murray wrote in an epically sarcastic post.

Murray also promptly changed his X bio from “I play tennis” to “I played tennis.”

At least the man has a sense of humor about the situation.

The 37-year-old Murray was one of the best players of his generation. He won three majors, two Olympic gold medals and was ranked No. 1 in singles for 41 weeks during his playing career. His sarcasm precedes him.

Andy Murray
