Andy Murray shares epic social media post after the last match of his career

Andy Murray shared an epic post on social media post on Thursday after his professional career came to an end.

Murray and his doubles partner Dan Evans lost 6-2, 6-4 to Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul in the third round of the men’s doubles event at the Paris Olympics.

Murray had said prior to the event that the Olympics would be his last professional competition before he retires.

Following his career-ending loss, Murray shared a great post on his X account.

“Never even liked tennis anyway,” Murray wrote in an epically sarcastic post.

Never even liked tennis anyway. — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 1, 2024

Murray also promptly changed his X bio from “I play tennis” to “I played tennis.”

Andy Murray’s bio immediately changing from I play tennis to I played tennis 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eFUrZ3GRZi — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) August 1, 2024

At least the man has a sense of humor about the situation.

The 37-year-old Murray was one of the best players of his generation. He won three majors, two Olympic gold medals and was ranked No. 1 in singles for 41 weeks during his playing career. His sarcasm precedes him.