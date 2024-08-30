Bettor loses big money on Carlos Alcaraz upset at US Open

Carlos Alcaraz lost in the second round of the US Open on Thursday night in what was a big upset. The loss also cost a sports bettor big money.

Alcaraz, who was seeded third in the major, was defeated by Botic Van De Zandschulp in straight sets 6-1, 7-5, 6-4. Van De Zandschulp entered the match rated No. 74 in the world, while Alcaraz won the French Open and Wimbledon this year and has been ranked as the No. 1 player for several weeks in 2024.

Alcaraz was a -10,000 favorite to win the match, which means one would have had to wager $10,000 to win $100.

According to The Mirage/Bet MGM’s Scott Shelton, one bettor wagered $25,000 that Alcaraz would win the match. Yes, that person risked that much money just to win $250 — and lost.

I know we're all neck deep in CFB, but how about a #USOpen sweat tonight? Per @BetMGM Nevada's Scott Shelton (@scottatmirage), a bettor put $25,000 on Alcaraz -10000 vs. Van de Zandschulp. To win $250. Alcaraz loses first set 6-1. Second set tied at 4. — Patrick Everson (@PatrickE_Vegas) August 30, 2024

Goodness gracious, that is outrageous.

That person sure learned not to wager with those heavy odds in the future. But that also tells you just how improbable this was.

However, something might be going on with Alcaraz. He lost in the second round in Cincinnati two weeks ago to Gael Monfils. Alcaraz was so frustrated that he acted out and was hit with a code violation. His post-match comments were alarming. When you combine that loss with this one, it seems very clear that something is wrong with Alcaraz, either physically or mentally.