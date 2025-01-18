Coco Gauff revealed a little too much about her Australian Open outfit

The moment the words slipped off her tongue, American tennis star Coco Gauff felt instant regret and embarrassment.

The 20-year-old Gauff had just wrapped up a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez to advance to the fourth round of the Australian Open. Her day had gone perfectly and her record improved to an equally perfect 8-0 on the year, but then came the post-match interview.

Gauff was asked about her stylish outfit, which was inspired by the female superheroines of the Marvel Universe. But rather than discuss that inspiration, Gauff took things in an entirely different and unexpected direction.

Gauff after reaching Australian Open R16 “This is 1 of the best tennis outfits ever. Is it comfortable? Coco: “A lot of people were wondering how I use the bathroom in it… so I posted a video on IG. Not actually demonstrating but you get the idea” 😂 pic.twitter.com/QUZtzxxTTb — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 17, 2025

“It is comfortable. A lot of people were wondering how I use the bathroom in it, so I did post a video on my Instagram story,” Gauff said, seemingly unable to stop herself. “Not actually, like, demonstrating but just to get the idea.”

A clearly embarrassed Gauff continued to dig the hole deeper.

“Okay, that was TMI. I’m sorry, guys. I don’t know when to shut up,” she said.

The crowd got a good laugh out of Gauff’s over-share but she wasn’t able to shake the moment and again addressed it later in the day.

definitely embarrassed myself with my on court interview today…😭 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 17, 2025

Although Gauff was embarrassed by the viral exchange, it really was nothing more than a humorous and wholesome moment.

Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion, now heads into the fourth round where she’ll take on Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic. The pair have split their previous two matches with Gauff picking up the latest victory during the 2023 Washington quarterfinals.