Coco Gauff reveals what TV show she watched to prepare for US Open match

Coco Gauff served as the protagonist in her 2023 US Open story on Thursday. The 19-year-old might have had some inspiration from a certain anime series.

Gauff punched her ticket to the US Open finals after defeating Karolina Muchová 6-4, 7-5 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in their semifinal match.

After the win, Gauff was asked about how she planned to spend the rest of her evening. Aside from the usual press conference and medical treatment, the teenager said she plans to watch some anime. She also admitted that the latter was how she spent the hours prior to her match against Muchová.

“Literally today, I watched like 4 or 5 episodes of ‘My Hero Academia’ before I played,” said Gauff.

Coco Gauff after reaching 1st US Open Final “How are you gonna spend the next couple hours?” Coco: “Press. Treatment. Watch some anime” 😂 pic.twitter.com/gM3jdbrYQC — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 8, 2023

Gauff’s match also generated a viral moment for reasons other than tennis. Protesters caused a nearly hour-long delay that even forced the NYPD to get involved. Given that an episode of “My Hero Academia” lasts about half an hour, the delay likely cost her a good two episodes of anime time later in the evening.

This is Gauff’s second time making the final of a major. She is seeking her first career major win.