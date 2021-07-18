Coco Gauff withdraws from Olympics due to positive COVID test

Another high-profile American athlete will be forced to miss the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tennis player Coco Gauff announced Sunday that she would not be able to travel to Tokyo and play in the summer games due to a positive COVID test. She wished her USA teammates luck and said she hoped there would be “many more chances” for her to compete in the Olympics in the years to come.

Gauff is the second well-known American whose Olympics prematurely ended due to COVID. USA Basketball’s Bradley Beal was forced to withdraw after landing in COVID protocols, which also prompted the cancellation of one of the team’s exhibition games.

The 17-year-old Gauff was poised to be the biggest name on a U.S. women’s team that is also slated to include Jennifer Brady, Jessica Pegula, and Alison Riske. She would have been the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000 as well.