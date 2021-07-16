 Skip to main content
USA Basketball exhibition game against Australia cancelled

July 15, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bradley Beal

Team USA Basketball announced on Thursday that their upcoming exhibition game against Australia has been cancelled.

Friday’s game against Australia would have been the fourth of five scheduled exhibition games for the US Men’s National Team. The team lost its first two exhibition games before bouncing back to beat Argentina on Tuesday. They were scheduled for a rematch against Australia, but health and safety protocols got in the way.

Bradley Beal was placed in health and safety protocols over COVID-19 and will not join Team USA at the Olympics. Jerami Grant was also placed in health and safety protocols. The situation with those players explains the cancellation.

Sunday’s final exhibition game against Spain is still scheduled to take place.

