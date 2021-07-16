USA Basketball exhibition game against Australia cancelled

Team USA Basketball announced on Thursday that their upcoming exhibition game against Australia has been cancelled.

Friday’s game against Australia would have been the fourth of five scheduled exhibition games for the US Men’s National Team. The team lost its first two exhibition games before bouncing back to beat Argentina on Tuesday. They were scheduled for a rematch against Australia, but health and safety protocols got in the way.

Friday’s @usabasketball exhibition game against Australia in Las Vegas has been canceled. Full announcement on the men’s and women’s teams upcoming schedules before leaving for Tokyo: pic.twitter.com/HRFBZU9vNH — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 16, 2021

Bradley Beal was placed in health and safety protocols over COVID-19 and will not join Team USA at the Olympics. Jerami Grant was also placed in health and safety protocols. The situation with those players explains the cancellation.

Sunday’s final exhibition game against Spain is still scheduled to take place.