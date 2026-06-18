Corentin Moutet refuses to dial back profanities during outrageous interview

Corentin Moutet is definitely not the type who’ll ask to pardon his French.

Following the French tennis player’s 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) win over compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the HSBC Championships at the Queen’s Club in London on Monday, Moutet obliged for an interview with BBC interviewer Jenny Drummond, who asked him about a 142 mph serve from Perricard.

It all started well during the interview, with Moutet providing a detailed response before accidentally dropping a profanity.

Drummond then said, “No f-bombs please,” but that was the complete opposite of what Moutet did next.

The world No. 36 responded with three more f-bombs, as the crowd cheered and laughed in the background.

Drummond asked Moutet one more time to “please keep it clean,” but once again received the same response, forcing the interview to be cut short, as Drummond apologized for how the conversation went.

Here is a video of the now viral interview.

Moutet’s interview in London was interrupted after he embarrassingly dropping SEVEN F-bombs following his first round win at the Queen’s Club.



The interviewer apologized to viewers/crowds several times during the exchange. pic.twitter.com/LFxy0GoQPn — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 16, 2026

That was not the first time Moutet turned heads with his behavior. During the 2022 U.S. Open, he took some jabs at an umpire following a first-round victory over Stan Wawrinka. In another instance, Moutet got into it with Alexander Bublik during a quarterfinal match at the Arizona Tennis Classic.

In any case, Moutet has advanced to the second round of the HSBC Championships, where he will meet Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.