Tennis player had the most disrespectful celebration after winning match

Danielle Collins had the crowd against her at the Austrian Open on Thursday, and it would be an understatement to say she embraced the villain role.

Collins beat Australia native Destanee Aiava 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2 in the second round at Melbourne Park. Immediately upon securing the match point, Collins put her hand to her ear and gave the fans in attendance the “I can’t hear you” move.

Collins also shouted “how about that?” at the crowd. She blew kisses to the fans after the first set and again after the conclusion of the match. Collins finished her celebration with a disrespectful butt smack.

Little bit of prime "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan about Danielle Collins post match!#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/nyusDgt3PP — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2025

In a press conference after the match, she thanked the fans in Australia for paying her bills.

“One of the greatest things about being a professional athlete is the people that don’t like you and the people that hate you, they actually pay your bills,” Collins said, via Ben Burrows of The Athletic. “It’s kind of a cool concept. Every person that’s bought a ticket to come out here and heckle me, it’s all going towards the Danielle Collins Fund. Bring it on. I love it.”

Collins, the No. 10 seed at the Australian Open, will face fellow American Madison Keys, the No. 19 seed, in the fourth round of the tournament on Saturday. It would not be a surprise if the home fans treat Keys like an honorary Australian for that match.