Here is why Bills fans are rooting for Jessica Pegula at Australian Open

The NFL season may be over, but Buffalo Bills fans still have a rooting interest.

Bills fans are rallying around American tennis player Jessica Pegula, who upset fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina in Melbourne on Monday to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. It marks the first time the 26-year-old Pegula has advanced to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event.

So what is the Bills connection? Pegula, a Buffalo native, is the daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula. Buffalo fans have accordingly rallied support for her tournament run, which has seen her upset two ranked opponents so far.

Josh Allen's development on the field Jessica Pegula's development on the court pic.twitter.com/ifEcj8eLTg — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) February 15, 2021

American tennis player Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Bills/Sabres owner, just took down the number 5 overall seed Svitolina and is into the Aussie Open quarterfinals! She had never won an Aussie Open match before! Bills Mafia stand up #AusOpen — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) February 15, 2021

Jessica Pegula pulls off the upset on number 5 ranked in the world Svitolina to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open! Congrats Jessie! Buffalo’s pulling for ya ! — Buffalo Sports Chatter (@ChatterBuffalo) February 15, 2021

Jessica Pegula into the Australian Open quarterfinals, let’s go crazy Bills Mafia pic.twitter.com/ewdp5njgec — Heather McDonough (@HeatherMcD4) February 15, 2021

Pegula’s career has been slowed by injuries, but she has been healthy lately and climbed to No. 62 in the WTA rankings entering the Australian Open.

It wasn’t that long ago that there were questions about whether Pegula’s parents had the capability to turn the Bills into winners. They have done that, and now the city is rooting hard for Jessica down under.