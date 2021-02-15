 Skip to main content
Here is why Bills fans are rooting for Jessica Pegula at Australian Open

February 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

The NFL season may be over, but Buffalo Bills fans still have a rooting interest.

Bills fans are rallying around American tennis player Jessica Pegula, who upset fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina in Melbourne on Monday to reach the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. It marks the first time the 26-year-old Pegula has advanced to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam event.

So what is the Bills connection? Pegula, a Buffalo native, is the daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula. Buffalo fans have accordingly rallied support for her tournament run, which has seen her upset two ranked opponents so far.

Pegula’s career has been slowed by injuries, but she has been healthy lately and climbed to No. 62 in the WTA rankings entering the Australian Open.

It wasn’t that long ago that there were questions about whether Pegula’s parents had the capability to turn the Bills into winners. They have done that, and now the city is rooting hard for Jessica down under.

