Jack Draper shares what Jannik Sinner’s 1 weakness may be

During a hot and humid day in New York, No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner bested No. 25 seed Jack Draper — 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-2 — in the semifinal round at the US Open. It will be his first title match at Flushing Meadows and the second at a Grand Slam tournament his year.

After the match, Draper, who twice required medical attention for vomiting from heat exhaustion, was asked if he could pinpoint a single weakness with Sinner’s game.

He couldn’t.

“I don’t know the answer to that question,” Draper said with a smile, via US Open Press. “What’s one weakness? He doesn’t have many, mate. One? I don’t know. Maybe he’s too nice.”

Draper kept even with Sinner over the first two sets before ultimately losing each, which added to his overall frustration. But that didn’t show after the match when the two friends embraced at the net.

“I mean, the reason why he’s No. 1 in the world and barely losing matches is because he’s so consistent. His intensity, his ball speed. He’s barely got any weaknesses, and he’s just able to be there point-by-point and raise his level when he needs to,” Draper said.

Sinner, who failed two drug tests in March but was subsequently cleared, now aims to become the third man in the US Open era to win their first two major titles over the same calendar year when he faces Taylor Fritz.