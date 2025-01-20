Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune combine for best point of the Australian Open

Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune thrilled fans on Sunday with what will likely go down as the best point of the 2025 Australian Open.

Sinner, the World No. 1 player, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open by beating 13th-seeded Rune in four sets, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. With temperatures climbing above 90 degrees in Melbourne, Sinner and Rune battled through exhaustion and a number of impressive rallies.

The most entertaining portion of the match came during the third set, when Sinner and Rune had a rally that lasted nearly a full minute. Sinner secured the point before both he and Rune were left gasping for air.

Jannik Sinner. Holger Rune. Point of the tournament. Unbelievable stuff pic.twitter.com/HXnVuPwbxh — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 20, 2025

Sinner appeared to injure himself while running down a ball in the second set. He was seen wincing and motioning to his left side to indicate discomfort. He said after the match that he woke up feeling unwell, which is why he struggled with his movement at times.

It looked like both Sinner and Rune used every ounce of energy they had during that incredible point.