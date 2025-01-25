Novak Djokovic shares photo of his hamstring MRI to prove point

Novak Djokovic wants the world to know just how incapacitated he was during his semifinal match against Sascha Zverev.

Djokovic retired from his Friday match against Zverev after losing the first set in a tiebreak. After making an unforced error to end the set, Djokovic just walked to the net and gave Zverev a handshake as he conceded the match due to his injury.

Djokovic faced questions about his decision and said in his postmatch press conference that he was playing through a torn muscle. On Saturday, Djokovic tried to prove to the doubters just what he is going through.

“Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury ‘experts’ out there,” Djokovic wrote in a post on X.

He shared a photo of an MRI of his left hamstring that was dated January 25.

Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury “experts” out there. pic.twitter.com/ZO5mBtw9zB — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 25, 2025

Djokovic is assuming many of us are experts in the field of radiology and capable of interpreting MRIs. For those who aren’t, it looks like he has a torn left hamstring muscle.

As Zverev said after the match, Djokovic has battled through injuries plenty of times in his career. There is no reason to doubt him or his toughness.

It’s unclear what Djokovic was trying to accomplish by sharing this. Most people trust him, and those who don’t probably won’t have their opinions changed because of this MRI photo.