Novak Djokovic unveils new gold bag at US Open with special meaning

Novak Djokovic this summer added the missing piece to his professional tennis legacy. And he unveiled a bag to recognize his achievement.

In the past, Djokovic has carried a white Head bag that had custom embroidery on the bottom. The bag featured five circles, each representing a major tennis accomplishment. The blue circle represented the Australian Open; the orange circle was for the French Open; the green circle for Wimbledon; the yellow for the US Open; and the black circle was for the Tour Championship. Embroidered around each circle is the years when Djokovic won the event represented by the circle.

Novak Djokovic has a symbol on his bag for each Grand Slam, Tour Finals and Masters he's won in his career. pic.twitter.com/cA1YMSbhJX — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 11, 2023

Additionally, the bag features yellow happy face stickers to represent each Masters 1000 event he has won in his career.

Djokovic’s bag — and career — was full of accolades, but he was missing just one thing: an Olympic gold medal. But the Serbian tennis star captured the elusive gold medal this summer by beating Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of the men’s singles event in Paris.

That was the missing piece to complete Djokovic’s legacy and gave him all the Infinity Stones, to use a metaphor from the Marvel comics. But rather than add another circle to his bag to account for the Olympics win, Djokovic instead changed his bag color to gold.

Novak Djokovic's golden bag, adorned with five colour rings, is genius in that it is a metaphor for the MCU, the six Infinity Stones, Thanos… …and for completing the tennis universe: 🔵 Australian Open

🟠 Roland-Garros

🟢 Wimbledon

🟡 US Open

⚫️ ATP Finals 🥇 Olympic gold pic.twitter.com/AGBZM7fO8F — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) August 29, 2024

That’s pretty awesome.

Djokovic has won 24 majors during his career, 7 Tour Finals, 40 Masters 1000 events (including the Career Golden Masters twice), and now an Olympic gold medal. You can just call him Tennis Thanos.