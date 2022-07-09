Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios make bet ahead of Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will square off for the Wimbledon title on Sunday with a bit of an added incentive.

On Saturday, the two players had a friendly exchange on the practice courts, according to Sasa Ozmo of Sport Klub.

#Djokovic and #Kyrgios at Aorangi. Novak: It took you five years to say something nice about me, haha. Nick: But I defended you when it mattered! Novak: You did, I appreciate that. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/om8XQn1A4B — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) July 9, 2022

Kyrgios had a history of not-so-friendly remarks regarding Djokovic. In the past, he said he didn’t like the Serbian star “at all.” But then things changed earlier this year.

When Djokovic was in the middle of his battle with the Australian government over an attempt to gain entry into the country to play in the Australian Open, Kyrgios was one of the few players who defended the unvaccinated star.

“I felt like I was almost the only player to stand up for him with all the drama at the Australian Open. I feel like that’s where respect is earned. Not on the tennis court but when a real-life crisis is happening and someone stands up for you,” Kyrgios said on Friday.

The friendly exchange on the practice courts led to more friendly exchanges on social media.

Kyrgios shared Ozmo’s tweet on his Instagram story. The Aussie tennis star tagged Djokovic while asking if the two players were friends now.

Djokovic responded soon after via his own Instagram story, saying that he would accept an invitation for dinner or drinks if that’s what Kyrgios was offering. Djokovic also added one final caveat to up the stakes.

“Winner of tomorrow pays,” Djokovic wrote.

Kyrgios agreed to the bet, saying that the two should “go nuts” at a nightclub.

Here’s the full conversation between the two players.

There’s a lot more on the line Sunday for Djokovic, who will be playing in his 32nd grand slam final, than treating Kyrgios to a night out. With a win, Djokovic would earn his 21st career major championship and move to within one major victory of Rafael Nadal’s all-time record of 22 slam victories. Nadal would have faced Kyrgios in the semifinals had the Spaniard not withdrawn due to an injury.

Kyrgios is attempting to win his first major.