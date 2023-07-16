Novak Djokovic dents net post with racket smash in Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic lost his temper late in his Wimbledon final match against Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

Djokovic was furious with himself after he lost the break in the fourth game of the fifth set. He reacted by smashing his racket against the wooden net post at Centre Court.

You can see another angle of the outburst below:

Djokovic smashed the racket so hard that he left a dent in the net post.

ALCARAZ BREAKS Another phenomenally good exchange ends with an Alcaraz backhand passing winner! He puts his finger to his ear … … But I don't think he expected to hear a chorus of boos for Djokovic after he smashes his racquet on the net post. pic.twitter.com/GTMHmUqPfg — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 16, 2023

Djokovic received a warning from chair umpire Fergus Murphy. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was openly upset on multiple occasions during the match, as he had previously argued with Murphy over a serve clock issue.

That was not the first time we have seen Djokovic smash a racket in anger.