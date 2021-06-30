Look: Oscar Otte pretends to smoke a joint at Wimbledon

Oscar Otte had some fun with the grass while playing at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Otte was facing Andy Murray in a second-round match at the major. Their match was delayed briefly in the fourth set so the roof could be closed. Prior to the roof being closed, Otte had a funny moment.

He slipped on Centre Court while trying to reverse and chase a crosscourt forehand winner from Murray. As he lay on the ground, Otte pretended to smoke the grass like a joint.

I don't think smoking a joint is allowed on center court @ Otte #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Gj4FCnk4Hv — Tennis GIFs (@tennis_gifs) June 30, 2021

Otte was just taking a moment to relax.

The 27-year-old German led two sets to one when the match was delayed in the fourth to close the roof. The match was tied 2-2 in the fourth at the delay, but Murray rallied to win the set and send it to a fifth.