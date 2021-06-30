 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 30, 2021

Look: Oscar Otte pretends to smoke a joint at Wimbledon

June 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

Oscar Otte smoke

Oscar Otte had some fun with the grass while playing at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Otte was facing Andy Murray in a second-round match at the major. Their match was delayed briefly in the fourth set so the roof could be closed. Prior to the roof being closed, Otte had a funny moment.

He slipped on Centre Court while trying to reverse and chase a crosscourt forehand winner from Murray. As he lay on the ground, Otte pretended to smoke the grass like a joint.

Otte was just taking a moment to relax.

The 27-year-old German led two sets to one when the match was delayed in the fourth to close the roof. The match was tied 2-2 in the fourth at the delay, but Murray rallied to win the set and send it to a fifth.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus