Report shares big news about Rafael Nadal, wife Mery Perello

Rafael Nadal captured his 22nd Grand Slam title when he won the French Open earlier this month, but that may not be the most exciting thing that has happened in his life this year.

Nadal and his wife Mery Perello are expecting their first child, according to a report from Spanish publication HOLA! Magazine.

Perello was in attendance at Roland Garros cheering her husband on, and some fans observed that she was wearing loose-fitting clothing. There was speculation that she was hiding something, and some photos that were captured of her and Nadal on vacation seemingly confirmed the suspicions.

EXCLUSIVA: Rafa Nadal y Mery Perelló esperan su primer hijo: las imágenes que revelan su embarazo 🤰🏻 https://t.co/NwCu9ldWyt pic.twitter.com/pIjt2djwK3 — Revista ¡HOLA! (@hola) June 15, 2022

Nadal and Perello got married in 2019 but have been together for more than 15 years. The child would be the couple’s first.

With his 14th French Open win, Nadal now has 22 Grand Slam titles in his career. That is the most in history. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic each have 20.