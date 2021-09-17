Famous rivals Maria Sharapova, Serena Williams took photo together at Met Gala

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams were always viewed as heated rivals, though their “rivalry” was one of the most lopsided in sports history. However, tennis fans were stunned to see this week that it appears their icy relationship has thawed.

Sharapova was photographed at the Met Gala in New York on Monday with Williams and her sister Venus. The three were laughing and appeared to be having a great time together.

This is not photoshop Venus, Sharapova and Serena having a laugh at the #METGALA pic.twitter.com/KwwVV1wkEX — Latifat Adebayo Ohio (@Phatill) September 14, 2021

Those who know the background between Sharapova and Serena were shocked. The two met on the court 22 times during their careers, and Williams won 20 of those matches. However, a 17-year-old Sharapova defeated Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final. Sharapova wrote in her autobiography a few years ago that she believes that is when Williams developed a hatred for her and vowed to “never lose to that little b–ch again.”

Sharapova had spoken openly about how she and Williams had the same passions but were not friends. The two famously traded shots on a regular basis, but all of that seems to be in the past now.