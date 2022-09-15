Roger Federer announces when he will retire

One of the greatest tennis players of all time will soon call it a career.

Roger Federer announced on Thursday that the Laver Cup next week will be his final ATP event. The 41-year-old shared a video on social media reflecting on his career. He spoke about listening to his body in the wake of the recent injuries he has had and surgeries he has undergone.

Roger

Federer said he will continue to play tennis but “not in Grand Slams or on the tour.” That means he finishes his career with 20 Grand Slam titles, which places him third all time behind Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21). All three will compete together for team Europe — along with Andy Murray — at the Laver Cup in London.

Federer hinted that the end was near after he underwent a third knee surgery last year. He had come back from previous surgeries and returned to peak form, but he said it has gotten more difficult the older he gets.