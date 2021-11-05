Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki get together for ‘girls night’

Serena Williams and Carolina Wozniacki used to compete against each other on the court, but they are good friends off of it.

Wozniacki shared a photo on her Twitter account Thursday of her and Serena hanging out together. She captioned the photo “girls night.”

Serena shared the same photo on her Instagram Story earlier in the day and captioned it by saying “love you.”

The two former world No. 1 women’s singles players have been friends for several years. Woz even used to do a funny Serena impression on the court.

Wozniacki, 31, retired early last year. She won one grand slam during her career and achieved a world No. 1 ranking in women’s singles for 71 weeks.

Williams, 40, continues to play but is winding down her career and did not play in the U.S. Open. She has won 23 career majors.