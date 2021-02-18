Serena Williams’ gesture after Australian Open loss draws attention

Serena Williams drew attention for a gesture she made after her loss at the Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne.

Williams lost 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the major to Naomi Osaka. After exchanging post-match pleasantries with Osaka, Williams gathered her gear and made her way off the court at Rod Laver Arena.

Williams placed her hand around her heart, seemingly as a way to show how much the fans meant to her.

Serena Williams took in all the adulation as she walked off Rod Laver Arena. Puts her hand to her heard as the crowd applauded.#AusOpen LIVE: https://t.co/vQs0gKWEPb pic.twitter.com/wtkwD89yR2 — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) February 18, 2021

Williams’ gesture caught the attention of ESPN’s announcers immediately. They took note of it and questioned whether there was extra meaning behind it.

Williams is 39 and likely getting close to the end of her career. They wondered whether Williams was getting extra emotional because she knew it would be her last time playing at the Australian Open.

Williams was asked about the gesture in her post-match news conference. She tried to keep things to herself but may have tipped her hand by getting emotional.

Serena on putting her hand over her heart leaving the court: "If I ever say farewell, I wouldn't tell anyone." On the next answer, she breaks into tears, ends the press conference and walks out. — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) February 18, 2021

Perhaps ESPN’s announcers were on to something. At least Williams exited Melbourne this year in a much better way compared to last year.