 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 17, 2021

Serena Williams’ gesture after Australian Open loss draws attention

February 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Serena Williams gesture

Serena Williams drew attention for a gesture she made after her loss at the Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne.

Williams lost 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the major to Naomi Osaka. After exchanging post-match pleasantries with Osaka, Williams gathered her gear and made her way off the court at Rod Laver Arena.

Williams placed her hand around her heart, seemingly as a way to show how much the fans meant to her.

Williams’ gesture caught the attention of ESPN’s announcers immediately. They took note of it and questioned whether there was extra meaning behind it.

Williams is 39 and likely getting close to the end of her career. They wondered whether Williams was getting extra emotional because she knew it would be her last time playing at the Australian Open.

Williams was asked about the gesture in her post-match news conference. She tried to keep things to herself but may have tipped her hand by getting emotional.

Perhaps ESPN’s announcers were on to something. At least Williams exited Melbourne this year in a much better way compared to last year.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus