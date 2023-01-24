Stefanos Tsitsipas shoots his shot with Margot Robbie

Stefanos Tsitsipas came to the Australia Open to do two things: win some tennis matches, and shoot his shot. And he already won his match on Tuesday.

Tsitsipas beat Jiri Lehecka 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 in their quarterfinal match in Melbourne on Tuesday in Australia. After rolling the 21-year-old Czech in straight sets, Tsitsipas made some headlines with his funny post-match interview.

The Greek player praised Australia during his interview with Jim Courier.

“Australia is such a great country. I like a lot of Aussie things,” Tsitsipas said. “One of my favorite actresses comes from Australia — Margot Robbie.”

Courier asked if Tsitsipas was shooting his shot with the actress. The 24-year-old tennis star then invited the actress to attend one of his matches.

“It would be nice to see here over there one day,” Tsitsipas said.

Will Robbie hear the calls and take in a semifinal or finals match at the Aussie Open? We shall see.

Robbie, 32, is best known for her role in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” which led to her explosion in popularity. She has since gone on to star as Harley Quinn in several DC films. The Queensland native has been nominated for two Academy Awards. And apparently Tsitsipas is a big fan.

