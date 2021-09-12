Video: Novak Djokovic was crying before losing US Open finals

Novak Djokovic was unable to finish off the Grand Slam on Sunday, and he became emotional as he saw the possible achievement slip away.

Djokovic lost in straight sets to Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the US Open finals. Medvedev was the better player for the entire match, and it showed in the final score.

Djokovic rallied somewhat in the final set, coming back from down 1-5 to win three straight games before losing. After holding serve to make it 4-5 in the third set, Djokovic became emotional during the side change.

The 34-year-old 20-time major champion was seen crying:

100%, the picture in the year in tennis : Djokovic crying during the #USOpen final, some minutes before losing it. Heartbreaking. #NoleFam pic.twitter.com/NwYUEu7EQG — Tennis Majors (@Tennis_Majors) September 12, 2021

Djokovic then lost the next game, giving Medvedev the tournament.

So why was Djokovic crying before losing? It seems like the crowd being so much in his favor while he came back from down 1-5 to 4-5 touched him.

"Tonight, even though I have not won the match, my heart is filled with joy and I'm the happiest man alive because you guys made me feel very special on the court."@DjokerNole | #USOpenpic.twitter.com/y7Q4WxpSsf — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 12, 2021

Djokovic said that he had never previously felt that kind of love from the fans in New York. Their support, the way they tried to will him to the historic win, moved him.

In addition to the crowd reaction, Djokovic probably was reflecting on all the emotions of the season and the pressure of his pursuit of the Grand Slam.