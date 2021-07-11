Video: Novak Djokovic eats grass after winning Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic won Wimbledon for the sixth time on Sunday, and he continued with a unique tradition after capturing his 20th Grand Slam title.

After he defeated Matteo Berrettini in four sets, Djokovic plucked a few strands of the Centre Court grass from the ground and ate them.

That may have seemed like an unusual move, but it was expected from Djokovic. He did the same thing after he defeated Roger Federer at Wimbledon two years ago (video here). Djokovic also ate some grass after he won Wimbledon in 2015 and 2018.

The win was Djokovic’s 20th in a major, which ties him with Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most all time.