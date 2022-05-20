Lolo Jones says she still gets teased over her virginity

Lolo Jones gained fame over her personal sex views as much as for her abilities as an Olympian. Now she is back in the news for personal sex choices, which she publicized recently over social media.

Jones, 39, shared on Instagram that she ended a recent relationship with a man. She shared just how difficult her dating life has been and said that she continues to get teased over her virginity.

“Tonight I blocked the guy I was talking to for 8 months,” Jones wrote in her post, which she published on Sunday. “My heart just couldn’t take it anymore. He gave me so many mixed signals. He would talk about marriage and kids but then keep me in the friend zone. He would never make time to see me. My heart is so heavy.”

Jones said that she has prayed for God to help her find a husband or to remove her desire to marry.

“I get teased all the time because I won’t have premarital sex. Guys will [direct message] me that I’m old. I’m washed up I should just put out already. So I’m just crying out. Where are you God? Your word says John 14:14. If you ask me anything in my name, I will do it. I’m asking God to please honor the desire of my heart. Your word says two are better than one. Ecc 4:9-12 I’m just asking God to honor my heart because faith is hurting right now. I’m tired of getting teased. I’m asking God my father, my protector, my provider please show up. Please honor me.”

Jones has always been public about her dating life, so this is nothing new. She has talked about her virginity for 10 years. Several years later, nothing has changed.

The former track star has competed in the Olympics as both a hurdler and bobsledder. In recent years, she has made numerous reality TV apperances.

