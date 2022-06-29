Sha’Carri Richardson posts gross video message to her haters

Sha’Carri Richardson posted a gross message on Instagram to her haters.

Richardson failed to qualify to represent the United States at the World Championships in July. She had poor finishes in both the 100m and 200m sprints and didn’t even make the finals in qualifying for either event.

Richardson lashed out at the media afterwards.

In her Instagram story, Richardson thanked her supporters. For her haters, she shoved her crotch towards the camera and flipped the double bird.

“I would say ‘kiss my a–‘, but y’all can’t afford it,” Richardson said.

A year ago, Richardson was looking like the next great American female sprinter after she placed first at the Olympic Trials in the 100m. Now she is looking like a bitter washout.