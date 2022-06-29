 Skip to main content
Sha’Carri Richardson posts gross video message to her haters

June 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Sha'Carri Richardson at a track event

May 9, 2021; Walnut, CA, USA; Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) celebrates after winning women’s 100m heat in 10.74 during the USATF Golden Games at Hilmer Lodge Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson posted a gross message on Instagram to her haters.

Richardson failed to qualify to represent the United States at the World Championships in July. She had poor finishes in both the 100m and 200m sprints and didn’t even make the finals in qualifying for either event.

Richardson lashed out at the media afterwards.

In her Instagram story, Richardson thanked her supporters. For her haters, she shoved her crotch towards the camera and flipped the double bird.

“I would say ‘kiss my a–‘, but y’all can’t afford it,” Richardson said.

A year ago, Richardson was looking like the next great American female sprinter after she placed first at the Olympic Trials in the 100m. Now she is looking like a bitter washout.

