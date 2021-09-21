Sha’Carri Richardson responds to Usain Bolt with Instagram message

Sha’Carri Richardson responded recently to Usain Bolt with an Instagram message.

Richardson, 21, was on the receiving end of some unsolicited advice from Bolt. The 8-time Olympic gold medalist was asked in an interview with the New York Post what advice he would give to Richardson.

Bolt advised Richardson to train harder and not talk as much.

The advice from Bolt came in response to Richardson failing a drug test after qualifying to represent the US at the 2020 Olympics in the women’s 100 meters. Richardson did not participate in the Olympics and then finished in last place at the Prefontaine Classic, her first race since the positive drug test.

Despite finishing last, Richardson still was talking some smack to her competitors.

Richardson responded over Instagram.

She reposted a message from another user who wrote, “Everybody want to give advice in the media but none of them actually take the time to speak to her outside the media. So I feel her. Stop speaking on me when you don’t even speak to me.”

Mind you, the message above was not what Richardson wrote, but what someone else wrote. However, Richardson shared that note on her own page. She also added in her own words.

“Good ‘humbling’ morning to y’all,” she wrote. “I could not have said it better myself.”

So there you have it. Richardson does not feel Bolt should have spoken about her to the media without talking to her first.

Keep in mind that part of the issues between Richardson and Bolt could have to do with their countries. Bolt is Jamaican and has tremendous pride in his country. The top three finishers in the women’s 100 m at the Olympics and the Prefontaine Classic are all Jamaican, so Bolt is standing up for them.