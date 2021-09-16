Usain Bolt has message for Sha’Carri Richardson about trash talk

Usain Bolt has a message for Sha’Carri Richardson regarding her trash talk.

The retired Jamaican sprinting legend was interviewed by the New York Post to promote his new music album. In the interview, Bolt talked about Richardson, who is a top American sprinter in the 100 m.

Bolt says Richardson should chill on the trash talk and focus more on training.

“I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much … If you talk that big talk you have to back it up,” Bolt said.

“So just train hard and focus on that and try to come back do it and then talk about it.”

Richardson finished in first place in the 100 m at the US track and field qualifying for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. However, she was suspended for a positive marijuana test and did not end up participating in the Olympics.

Richardson finished in last place at the Prefontaine Classic, which was her first event since her suspension. Despite finishing last, Richardson still was talking a big game afterwards.

Bolt, who won eight gold medals at the Olympics, says not only do sprinters need to back things up after talking trash. But he also pointed out that trash talk motivates competitors, making the job even harder for the one doing the trash talk.