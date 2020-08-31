Brock Lesnar merchandise no longer available on WWE website after contract expires

Brock Lesnar’s contract with WWE has expired, making him a free agent.

PW Insider reported Monday that the two sides have paused discussions as they work towards a new deal.

Lesnar last appeared at WrestleMania 36 that aired in April. He typically takes time off after that and then appears at SummerSlam later in the summer, but that did not happen this year.

WWE has made changes to its website to reflect Lesnar no longer being under contract.

Interesting note (Take with a mountain of salt). WWE Shop has seemingly removed all of Brock Lesnar's merch from the store. I tried myself and got the discussed results. Could be nothing, could be something. It's interesting. pic.twitter.com/JLGfWctbW6 — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) August 31, 2020

Now that he is a free agent, Lesnar would be able to sign with other wrestling promotions, such as AEW. He could also sign with the UFC, though he probably still could have fought in the UFC even while under contract with WWE.

Last year, Lesnar hinted at a return to the UFC after losing at WrestleMania 35. The 43-year-old last fought in the UFC against Mark Hunt in 2016.