Brooke Hogan reveals what her father told her about Bubba the Love Sponge

Brooke Hogan revealed some major information Tuesday about what her father, Hulk Hogan, told her about his former friend, Bubba the Love Sponge.

Bubba, real name Todd Clem, is a radio personality who was once close with Hogan. The pair had a falling out after the infamous sex tape of Hulk with Clem’s then-wife Heather was published online in 2012. The video was recorded by Clem with his consent, but many suggested the radio personality was to blame when the tape was eventually leaked to Gawker.

Brooke Hogan called into Clem’s show on Tuesday and told him that her father had once told her that Clem was not responsible for the leak of the tape.

“I want to tell you that I was down in my dad’s gym with him back when they set up the sting operation, because somebody was going to try to extort (him) for the tape,” Brooke said. “And my dad told me that he knew it wasn’t you that leaked the tape. I’ve been watching you take the heat for it and I’ve been hearing you say sorry, and I know that you have a guilty conscience.”

Brooke added that she was aware of security footage from Clem’s home that showed one of Clem’s employees taking the tape.

Clem’s jaw dropped when Brooke made the revelation, and he was clearly overwhelmed by it.

“My life would have been so much different if he would’ve just let that be known,” Clem said. “You’re the only person that I’ve ever talked to that has stepped up. I’m almost in tears of your generosity of offering me that information.”

The leak of the Hogan sex tape, particularly racist comments made during the filming of it, led to Hogan being dropped by WWE. As a result of the leak, Hogan sued Clem for invasion of privacy, and the two later settled with Clem offering a public apology. That was enough to lead most to believe that Clem had been behind the leak.

Despite the break in their friendship, Clem was still well-connected enough to know that Hogan had been in poor health. He recently opened up about what he felt his former friend’s biggest mistake was.