Bubba the Love Sponge suggests Hulk Hogan had opioid problem

Bubba the Love Sponge thinks something is going on with the Hulk Hogan death that is being buried.

Bubba the Love Sponge has said he believes Hogan had an opioid problem, and that the issue may have contributed to the late wrestler’s recent death. Bubba used to be close friends with Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, until they had a falling out following the release of a sex tape involving the late wrestler.

On his radio show on Friday, Bubba shared how he thinks opioids may have played a role in Hogan’s death.

“He already had a breathing condition, or diaphragm slowdown, and what he was accustomed to taking — being able-bodied — would not fly under these conditions. And there are opioids in his body that caused his breathing to slow down even more. Inevitably causing him to die. He was so far under that Narcan wouldn’t bring him back. That is my position,” Bubba said.

Bubba raises a tough question: did opioids + Hulk Hogan’s breathing condition make a deadly combo?



What’s your take? pic.twitter.com/qy0SNQMdkn — Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) August 22, 2025

On Monday, Bubba pointed out that now TMZ is saying the same thing he has heard. He played a clip of TMZ founder Harvey Levin talking about the situation.

“I have spoken to people connected with that family who have told me that this has been an ongoing problem with Hulk because he had so many surgeries. And I was told that there were points in his life where he got addicted and wanted to get off them, but went on and off. So that raises a whole other issue in terms of a death investigation that were opioids contributing to him stopping breathing,” Levin said.

Levin also stated that TMZ has not been getting calls back when investigating the situation, which he finds to be odd.

Bubba feels validated by what Levin has also reported.

“All of our questions that everybody just wanted to say, ‘let the poor guy die in peace.’ No, I’m not going to let him die in peace. Because I think there’s a bad guy in the wood pile.”

‘Let Hulk Hogan rest in peace,’ commenters said. But now TMZ has validated Bubba’s reporting — opioids may have played a role in Hulk Hogan’s death.



Even Harvey Levin admitted this was a long-standing issue Hogan battled, raising the same questions Bubba asked on-air.



To those… pic.twitter.com/YBkY7wl7rv — Bubba The Love Sponge®️ (@TheBubbaArmy) August 25, 2025

Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71 due to a heart attack. He had been battling leukemia and an abnormal heart rhythm.