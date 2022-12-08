Fan holds extremely offensive Ted Cruz sign at AEW Dynamite

A fan was seen holding up an extremely offensive sign at Wednesday’s All Elite Wrestling “Dynamite” show in Austin, Texas.

As the AEW World Tag Team Champions group The Acclaimed made their way to the ring, fans were shown holding up various scissors posters and signs, and doing scissor gestures with their hands. “Scissor me” is The Acclaimed’s catchphrase.

But one fan’s poster crossed the line.

Towards the end of the video, you can see their poster, which says “Ted Cruz hates” and shows pictures of two scissors facing each other.

The poster is extremely offensive in light of recent events. Police were called to Cruz’s Houston home Tuesday night following a report of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds.

“This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is okay. There were no serious injuries. The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time,” a spokesperson from Cruz’s office told FOX.

Joking about that situation is tasteless, and the person who created the sign and held it up is classless.