Jeff Hardy made troubling joke day before his DUI arrest

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy was arrested for driving while under the influence this week, and the incident may have been foreshadowed when he appeared at an event the day before.

Hardy attended a wrestling convention in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday. Someone at the event took a video of the 44-year-old in front of a microphone while he was performing some songs. Before he started singing, Hardy took a big swig from a glass and said whiskey is “my best friend and my worst enemy.”

Jeff Hardy drinking whiskey and calling it "my best friend and my worst enemy" the night before his DUI arrest. pic.twitter.com/nA2589EO3i — KesagakeOK 🍪Ⓥ (@KesagakeOK) June 15, 2022

The person who took the video said Hardy was drinking consistently from a jug all night. His DUI arrest was roughly 12 hours later.

Hardy’s latest DUI was his third in less than four years. He was also charged with DUI in North Carolina in 2018 and 2019.

Hardy has been suspended indefinitely by AEW. He previously wrestled in both WWE and TNA. WWE released him at the end of last year after he declined their offer to send him to rehab.