Disturbing clip of Raja Jackson fleeing the scene emerges after his attack on Syko Stu

Fans are starting to piece together the moments leading up to Raja Jackson’s brutal attack on pro wrestler known as “Syko Stu.”

Jackson, son of MMA legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, was participating in a wrestling event for Knokx Pro Wrestling held over the weekend in Sun Valley, Calif.

Raja, an MMA fighter rather than a trained wrestler, had a staged backstage encounter with Stewart Smith, known in the ring as “Syko Stu.” Smith smacked Raja Jackson in the side of the head with a beer can during the incident, which angered Jackson off-camera.

Hours later, Smith retaliated in the ring by viciously attacking Smith during the middle of a match. Jackson body slammed him and beat him unconscious, prompting other wrestlers to come to Smith’s aid. The blows were the furthest thing from fake, leaving Smith bloodied and fighting for his life.

Jackson was broadcasting his whole experience live on the streaming platform Kick. Following the attack, clips from Raja’s stream began spreading online. One video showed Jackson having an angry monologue as he fled the scene (warning: the clip below contains a lot of profanity).

“Mother—-ers playing with me, bruh,” Jackson said on his Kick livestream. “Real s–t. One of them’s a b—h who f—ing bit me. I’m tired of everybody f—ing playing with me and s–t. Think I’m playing and s–t. Calling me b—h and s–t. I’m not a f—ing b—h, bro. At the end of the day, I’m going to stand up for my f—ing self, because I’m tired of everybody f—ing playing with me, bro. Real s–t!”

A wrestler was later seen confronting Jackson and imploring him to come back to the venue. Jackson refused and yelled profanities at the wrestler.

Raja’s father has since issued a statement addressing the matter, claiming Raja had suffered a concussion days prior and should not have been participating in the event.