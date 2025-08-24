Rampage Jackson issues statement on son beating up wrestler Syko Stu

Rampage Jackson issued a statement in response to his son Raja beating up wrestler Syko Stu in a work gone wrong.

Rampage’s son, Raja, appeared at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event on Saturday in Sun Valley, Calif. Raja was shown on video getting into an altercation with wrestler Stewart Smith, known as “Syko Stu,” prior to the wrestling matches. Their backstage incident involved Stu hitting Jackson in the side of the head with a drink can.

Raja Jackson seemed legitimately upset by the incident. He later entered the ring during a match involving Syko Stu. He body-slammaged Stu unconscious and then beat up the wrestler with multiple punches.

The incident left observers horrified and led to an apology from KnokX.

Rampage, who is a famous former MMA fighter, issued a statement via social media late Saturday night about the incident. He tried to clear things up and also apologized to Smith.

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in the ring,i (sic) thought it was apart (sic) of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson stated his belief that his son was not in the best frame of mind due to a concussion.

“I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, im (sic) deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened,but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery.I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

Rampage, who is now 47, is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. He has also fought at the heavyweight level, and he was a wrestler in high school and college. Jackson was known for some of his odd behavior in the ring.