Stephanie McMahon steps down as WWE co-CEO days after Vince’s return

There is some big action happening with WWE.

Stephanie McMahon announced via Twitter Tuesday that she is stepping down as the co-CEO of WWE.

Stephanie’s announcement comes days after her father Vince announced his return to the company to help with day-to-day operations. Vince McMahon had stepped down amid a sexual harassment scandal, but he has returned to the company. WWE is believed to be seeking a sale of the company.

Not only did Vince return to the company and get his seat back on the board of directors, but he also got board seats for two others.

Vince McMahon purchased the business that would eventually become WWE from his father in 1982. He turned it into a multibillion dollar company. He has returned to help with their next media rights deal, which could also involve a sale of the organization.

Stephanie and Nick Khan had been serving as co-CEOs. Stephanie, 46, is Vince’s daughter.