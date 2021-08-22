Wrestler Tommy Dreamer wants to fly crying CM Punk fan to PPV event

The crying CM Punk fan received tons of attention around the wrestling world on Friday night, and one wrestler is trying to get in touch with him.

CM Punk made his AEW debut on Friday at the United Center in Chicago to a massive roar from the crowd. One of the fans was so moved by Punk’s return to wrestling after seven years away that he was seen crying.

Tommy Dreamer, who is a wrestler and promoter with Impact Wrestling, sent a message on Twitter seeking the fan. Dreamer loved the fan’s passion and wants to fly the fan to Impact’s “Bound for Glory” pay-per-view event.

Thank you for listening @BustedOpenRadio

Great show & crying CM Punk fan

Get a hold of me or @BustedOpenRadio

I'm gonna fly you to @IMPACTWRESTLING BFG

Iyour passion

I will also hit up @CMPunk & @TonyKhan for tix or a meet & greet

F*CK the Haters online

We appreciate you pic.twitter.com/Qdl05w8BNi — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 21, 2021

That’s how much Dreamer appreciated the fan’s emotions. Being able to connect to your fans in the way Punk did is what it’s all about for performers and those in the wrestling business.