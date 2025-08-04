WWE called out for ‘pathetic’ move before Brock Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam

WWE got a lot of heat Sunday over Brock Lesnar’s surprise return — and not the good kind.

Lesnar, who had been absent from the WWE ring since 2023, made a surprise appearance at SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Lesnar emerged after John Cena lost his WWE Undisputed Championship belt to Cody Rhodes during Sunday’s main event.

After a lengthy staredown, Lesnar stormed into the ring and executed his signature “F5” move on Cena.

The scene got a ton of pop from the fans, but not everyone was happy about it.

SummerSlam just so happened to be when WWE announced that it was discontinuing its practice of holding press conferences after Premium Live Events.

Several fans felt the timing was suspicious, particularly with Lesnar’s name being tied to the sexual abuse lawsuit filed against WWE founder Vince McMahon. Many called out WWE for cowardly refusing to answer questions about bringing back Lesnar amid the legal drama.

Yeah, the wrestling media needs to be relentless over this, AND the WWE's absolute cowardice in cancelling their press conferences. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/yATzshR1yA — JCup2013 (@JCup2013) August 4, 2025

How convenient that WWE announced they were no longer doing post show press conferences 🤣 — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) August 4, 2025

WWE not doing a press conference because they know they would get asked about the lawsuit and Brock lmao what a pathetic disgusting company — brie (@BrieAggressive) August 4, 2025

WWE strategically getting rid of the the post show press conferences just in time for alleged sexual predator Brock Lesnar returns. How convenient is that pic.twitter.com/FvXd0yOsJZ — STFU🤫 (@stfudoja) August 4, 2025

Lesnar was also accused of sexual harassment by well-known wrestling personality Terri Runnels in 2020.

The last time Lesnar fought in a WWE match was at SummerSlam 2023, when he lost to Cody Rhodes.

Lesnar has not made many public appearances since then, aside from attending his daughter Mya Lesnar’s shot put events.

With the WWE spotlight back on Lesnar for now, the chorus of criticism will only grow louder, both against him and WWE.