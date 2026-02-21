WWE superstars blast Tom Brady over ‘cute’ comments

NFL legend Tom Brady sparked backlash from WWE stars after dismissing professional wrestling’s athleticism as “very cute” during a heated debate on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast.

While praising WWE overall, Brady contrasted it with “real football” and “real competition,” highlighting NFL athletes like Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr. as superior, in response to Paul’s claims about WWE’s physical demands.

The remarks drew quick retorts from several WWE superstars at the WWE 2K Creator Fest event.

WWE stars want to see Tom Brady in the ring after calling professional wrestling “cute” 😬 pic.twitter.com/BQLDtHhOnL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 20, 2026

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk addressed the camera playfully.

“What’s wrong with cute? I’m cute, Tom,” he said.

Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre brushed off the slight, attributing it to ignorance.

“I don’t get annoyed. It just comes from a place of ignorance,” he said.

Others issued direct challenges. Former NXT standout Tyler Breeze invited Brady to step into the ring to experience it firsthand, noting how “tough” it truly is. Oba Femi, a 310-pound powerhouse and former track standout, dared the seven-time Super Bowl winner to try pro wrestling training.

“You can come and lace up some boots, and let’s watch you puke,” he said.

The timing raises eyebrows—this exchange comes amid WrestleMania 42 preparations, set for April 18-19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, where Brady serves as a minority owner.

WWE often incorporates cross-sport celebrity elements during WrestleMania season, suggesting the feud could be an intentional storyline to build hype rather than genuine animosity.