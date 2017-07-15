Mets GM says Tim Tebow unlikely to be called up in September

Tim Tebow has continued to silence his critics by performing at a high level in advanced-Class A ball with the New York Mets, but that does not mean he is anywhere near being ready for the big leagues.

There has been some speculation recently that Tebow, who is hitting .321 since being promoted to St. Lucie on June 25, could be called up by the Mets in September when MLB teams expand their rosters to 40. General manager Sandy Alderson says that is unlikely to happen.

“Never crossed my mind until about 10 days ago when somebody said it was likely to happen,” Alderson told reporters Friday, per ESPN.com. “I don’t foresee that kind of scenario.”

Many people thought Tebow’s pursuit of a career in baseball was a joke, and their opinions were seemingly validated when he struggled during spring training. However, the former NFL quarterback extended his hitting streak to 12 games on Friday and belted a walk-off home run (video here) the night before.

While Tebow gets all of the attention, there are many players in the Mets’ farm system that are better than him. It’s unclear if the 29-year-old will ever make it to the big stage, but he’s not looking like a total flop.