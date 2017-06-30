Report: MLB wants Kris Bryant or Anthony Rizzo in Home Run Derby

Major League Baseball wants a Chicago Cubs slugger involved in the Home Run Derby.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the league is lobbying Kris Bryant or Anthony Rizzo to participate in the Derby in Miami.

Rizzo, in particular, is a Florida native, and there would certainly be appeal in having a native son from the reigning champions competing against Marlins hometown star Giancarlo Stanton in the competition.

Rizzo might be more realistic than Bryant, who just suffered a minor injury. He may want to avoid the contest in light of that. There’s no word on whether Rizzo — who has 18 home runs in 2017 — would be interested in participating himself.