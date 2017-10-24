pixel 1
Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Vin Scully gets standing ovation at Game 1

October 24, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Vin Scully pressbox

Among those at Dodger Stadium for Game 1 of the World Series was legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.

With the Dodgers advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1988, there was hope Scully might return to the broadcast booth, even if it was briefly. Those hopes were dashed last week when Dodgers chief marketing officer Lon Rosen said that would not be the case.

Scully is still a fan of the Dodgers, of course, and made an appearance for the opening game of their series against the Houston Astros. When shown on the video board, Scully received a standing ovation.

Scully was also mobbed when he arrived at the stadium.

Scully is one of baseball’s most beloved figures and is synonymous with Dodgers baseball, having called the team’s games for an incredible 67 years. While it would be great to hear his voice on the microphone, seeing him the stadium surely warmed the heart of those who bleed Dodger blue.

