Vin Scully gets standing ovation at Game 1

Among those at Dodger Stadium for Game 1 of the World Series was legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.

With the Dodgers advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1988, there was hope Scully might return to the broadcast booth, even if it was briefly. Those hopes were dashed last week when Dodgers chief marketing officer Lon Rosen said that would not be the case.

Scully is still a fan of the Dodgers, of course, and made an appearance for the opening game of their series against the Houston Astros. When shown on the video board, Scully received a standing ovation.

Vin just got a standing ovation at the World Series opener pic.twitter.com/ULLz5U1WAR — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) October 25, 2017

Scully was also mobbed when he arrived at the stadium.

Is that Vin Scully? It is! He’s in Dodger Stadium to watch the Boys in Blue play https://t.co/PciEg87Z9s pic.twitter.com/iN3f2y0WCW — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 25, 2017

Scully is one of baseball’s most beloved figures and is synonymous with Dodgers baseball, having called the team’s games for an incredible 67 years. While it would be great to hear his voice on the microphone, seeing him the stadium surely warmed the heart of those who bleed Dodger blue.