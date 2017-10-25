Report: Ben Gordon hospitalized for psych evaluation following disturbing behavior

Former NBA shooting guard Ben Gordon was arrested over the weekend and hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation following a confrontation with a woman, according to a report.

A police report obtained by Jonathan Bandler of The Journal News stated that officers responded to a call for assistance just after noon on Saturday at Of Our Own, which is a sports rehabilitation clinic that was opened by Gordon last month. A 31-year-old woman was seen crying and shaking inside the entrance to the building, and she informed police that Gordon had locked her inside and was in the back of the store with a knife.

After emergency workers were able to cut through a portion of the glass door to free the woman, a detective found Gordon holding a box cutter. The woman said she had an argument with Gordon and demanded to leave, but Gordon locked the door. She told police the 34-year-old then “began to destroy and throw everything” inside the building but did not harm her.

Gordon was taken into custody, but no charges were filed against him. He was sent to a nearby hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Details of the relationship between Gordon and the woman are unclear, though Bandler notes that there are several photos of the two together on Instagram and one video from outside Of Our Own, which the woman captioned “Very very proud of my King.”

In the days leading up to Saturday’s incident, TMZ reports that Gordon sent threatening videos to some men and accused them of wrongfully taking credit for launching his business. A video shared by TMZ shows an angry Gordon cursing at the men and telling them to “pull up” at his gym.

Gordon, a former UConn star who led the Huskies to a national championship in 2004, averaged 14.9 points per game while playing for four different teams during his NBA career. Earlier this year, Gordon was arrested following a bizarre incident at his apartment complex when he lost his temper because he was locked out.