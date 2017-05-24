LaVar Ball now selling shirt exploiting exchange with Kristine Leahy

LaVar Ball never misses a marketing opportunity, no matter how inappropriate some may deem it. So it should come as no surprise that Ball is turning something he said during a tense exchange with a radio/TV host into a catchphrase.

Ball, the father of NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball (and two younger brothers both headed to UCLA), unveiled on Twitter Wednesday a new T-shirt he is selling through his Big Baller Brand. The shirt has the saying “stay in yo lane” on it.

"STAY IN YO LANE!" Go to https://t.co/hqvuv4wISG to purchase pic.twitter.com/kmEEG3eTwd — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 25, 2017

The comment was said by Ball during an appearance on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” as Ball was trying to get co-host Kristine Leahy to back away. Leahy had voiced complaints that Ball wasn’t marketing his products towards women, which she considered sexist. Ball acknowledged that some items of his line are meant for men, and as Leahy pressed forward with her query, Ball essentially told her to stay out of the conversation (full story/video here).

Now Ball is turning the phrase he said into a T-shirt. He also is selling it as a tank top with a woman modeling it on his site.

Interestingly enough, the “stay in yo lane” tank, based on a phrase many considered to be said in a sexist manner, is the first product sold by Big Baller Brand that is modeled by a woman on the site.