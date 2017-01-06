LeBron James on Cavs’ moves: ‘We gotta get a point guard’

In Cleveland, what LeBron James wants, he usually gets. So when the shadow general manager demands a point guard, you can get the actual general manager listens.

James reacted to the pending acquisition of Kyle Korver on Friday morning by making it clear that the Cavaliers need more if they intend to repeat as NBA champions.

“We still got a couple more things we need to do,” James said Friday, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. “We gotta get a point guard. It’s my last time saying it. We need a point guard.”

Coach Tyronn Lue knows it too, and he expects something to get done.

“I’m pretty sure that we will,” Lue said. “Like I said, I’ve always been confident in [David Griffin] that he gets something done. We don’t want to just make a decision where we just bring in a backup point guard that doesn’t fit our style or fit who we are as a team and our culture. So, for me, it’s about getting the right piece and the right player.”

James has spent a good part of the week pointing out that the team is in dire need of a backup point guard. The braintrust seems to know it already, and already have interest in some potential options. With James piling on the pressure publicly, you can expect to see the Cavs try very hard to grant his wish.