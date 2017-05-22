Ad Unit
Monday, May 22, 2017

Manu Ginobili receives ovation, chants in potential last career game

May 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Manu Ginobili

Earlier in the day, the soon-to-be 40-year-old talked about his future and acknowledged this could be it. ABC’s broadcasters talked about Ginobili as the Spurs were losing in the second half as if it might be the star’s final game.

The Spurs tweeted some compliments about Manu:

And Popovich spoke highly about the career Spur before the game:

Then after playing 35 minutes and scoring 15 points in the game, Ginobili received chants and an ovation from the crowd in the final few minutes of the game. Even the players involved in the game paid respect:

Warriors stars like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry paid their respects. The Warriors even tweeted a shoutout to Ginobili:

A star off the bench for much of his career, Ginobili has won four NBA titles, reached two All-Star Games, was a two-time All-NBA player and was named NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. He’s still been able to get it done even at his age, as he put together a huge effort for San Antonio in Game 5 of the conference semis against Houston and a nice game in Game 1 of the conference finals against the Warriors.


