Andy Reid left in shock by Patrick Mahomes

Andy Reid is often left impressed by his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, for on-field reasons. But Mahomes is leaving Reid impressed for off-field reasons too.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 15. High ankle sprains are typically multi-week injuries, but Mahomes has been working hard to recover. He has been a full participant in Chiefs practice all week, and his status for Saturday’s game against the Houston Texans is looking good.

Mahomes’ ability to be ready to play six days after suffering a high ankle sprain has amazing Reid.

Reid discussed the subject matter while speaking with the media on Thursday.

Reid said Mahomes “amazes me every time he does it. That guy, he’s so mentally tough. It’s just a mindset he has going into it. So where he was a few days ago, yeah, I’d probably say it was a long shot. But he’s done well with it.”

Mahomes’ ability to play through ankle injuries and still have success has become a bit of a running joke in the NFL, but it’s nonetheless impressive.

Mahomes’ stats this season aren’t jumping off the page like they have in the past. He’s passed for 3,348 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with 262 rushing yards. But the important figure is that the Chiefs are 13-1. Kansas City is looking to lock up homefield advantage throughout the playoffs. With the Buffalo Bills the next closest to them in the AFC at 11-3, KC is in a good spot heading into Week 16. Andy Reid knows it and is thankful for his quarterback’s toughness.