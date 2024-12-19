Kirk Herbstreit explains his son’s shocking college decision

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit offered some more details on his son’s rather shocking decision to commit to Michigan despite the family’s long-standing ties to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Herbstreit appeared on a recent episode of the “Pardon My Take” podcast and opened up about his son Chase’s decision to commit to Michigan as part of the class of 2025. Most would have expected Chase to favor Ohio State, as both his father and grandfather played there. According to Herbstreit, however, Ohio State never offered Chase a scholarship and were not particularly interested in the three-star quarterback, while Michigan did make such an offer.

“This is a kid that grew up a lifelong Ohio State fan. Of all my kids, he’s the guy that cried when they lose games. He’s an Ohio State junkie,” Kirk said. “Ohio State did not really pursue him to the point of offering him a scholarship.”

Herbstreit blamed NCAA rules limiting scholarships and roster sizes for Ohio State’s stance, as well as a priority on bringing players in via the transfer portal. He did make clear, however, that Michigan made a very strong push to sign Chase.

“Chase got a huge opportunity to do this. Sherrone Moore and his staff believe, and I think they’ve seen his competitive spirit, his fire, and what he did on the field this year to give him this opportunity,” Herbstreit added. “It’s very different for our family, because behind the scenes is scarlet and gray our whole lives. … It is quite a thrill. Obviously, we’re beyond ecstatic for him.”

Herbstreit has made it clear before that he is fully supportive of his son’s decision. The family may be tied at the hip with Ohio State, but even they are aware that if a program like Michigan is the only major school in pursuit, it is an opportunity you have to take. Buckeye fans may not like it, but it sounds like they only have the Ohio State program to blame for not making a stronger push.

