Micah Parsons reveals whether he would consider contract holdout

The Dallas Cowboys will have to deal with a potentially complicated contract negotiation with star edge rusher Micah Parsons this offseason. Parsons, however, sounds like he does not intend to cause too many problems if he cannot get the deal he wants.

Parsons told reporters Thursday that he does not plan to hold out on the Cowboys if the two sides cannot agree on a new deal this offseason. The star edge rusher cited the need to build team chemistry, and also admitted he would need to learn the new defensive scheme if the Cowboys make major staff changes.

“I think I’ll still be around. I don’t know what the coaching is going to be like,” Parsons said. “At some point, if I got to learn a new scheme. I would love to have (Mike) Zimmer back. … He has done a tremendous job. I would love to have him back. But if they do change or he just feels like he’s ready to go with the horses, I got to learn a new scheme. I got to be around guys.”

Parsons has one more year remaining on his rookie contract. That means the two sides will try to sort out a new agreement this offseason, and the Cowboys may have some tough decisions to make if they cannot do so. The good news for them is that Parsons, at least publicly, has said all the right things about the situation so far, and does not seem inclined to cause problems within the organization.

Parsons has 8.5 sacks this season and 49 through the first 60 games of his career. He is in line for a massive raise, either from the Cowboys or from someone else.