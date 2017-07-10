Ad Unit
Monday, July 10, 2017

Mike D’Antoni on James Harden and Chris Paul: “Their synergy is going to be great”

July 10, 2017
by Aaron Mansfield

Mike D’Antoni, like much of the NBA community, is currently in Las Vegas to watch NBA Summer League action. D’Antoni, this past season’s NBA Coach of the Year, took some time to chat with NBATV’s Dennis Scott.

Naturally, the interview progressed to a question about Chris Paul, the recently added Rockets point guard, and how he’ll fit with MVP finalist James Harden. Paul and Harden are both ball-dominant guards, so some have questioned whether the two stars will be able to truly flourish playing next to each other — or whether it’ll turn into a disaster.

D’Antoni doesn’t seem concerned at all.

“Their synergy is going to be great,” D’Antoni said. “We’re going to have an All-Star and a Hall of Fame point guard for 48 minutes on the floor. When one’s off the ball, they can both shoot, they can both make plays. And I can’t see anything why it won’t work out fabulously.”

D’Antoni was also asked how important it is for him and general manager Daryl Morey to be on the same page.

“Not only that, but the owner, star players, everybody’s pulling in the same direction,” D’Antoni said. “It gives you a chance. It’s not a for sure thing ever. But we have the best chance we can give ourselves.”

The Rockets gave up a boatload of young players to acquire Paul in a sign-and-trade deal with the Clippers.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus