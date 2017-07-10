Mike D’Antoni on James Harden and Chris Paul: “Their synergy is going to be great”

Naturally, the interview progressed to a question about Chris Paul, the recently added Rockets point guard, and how he’ll fit with MVP finalist James Harden. Paul and Harden are both ball-dominant guards, so some have questioned whether the two stars will be able to truly flourish playing next to each other — or whether it’ll turn into a disaster.

D’Antoni doesn’t seem concerned at all.

“Their synergy is going to be great,” D’Antoni said. “We’re going to have an All-Star and a Hall of Fame point guard for 48 minutes on the floor. When one’s off the ball, they can both shoot, they can both make plays. And I can’t see anything why it won’t work out fabulously.”

"Their synergy is going to be great."@HoustonRockets HC Mike D'Antoni on James Harden & CP3 together on the same floor & more with @3DTV! pic.twitter.com/Drck6ycDZg — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 10, 2017

D’Antoni was also asked how important it is for him and general manager Daryl Morey to be on the same page.

“Not only that, but the owner, star players, everybody’s pulling in the same direction,” D’Antoni said. “It gives you a chance. It’s not a for sure thing ever. But we have the best chance we can give ourselves.”

The Rockets gave up a boatload of young players to acquire Paul in a sign-and-trade deal with the Clippers.